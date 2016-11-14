Preview: Seattle at Colorado

Colorado, which finished last season as thePac-12 Conference’s top 3-point shooting team, picked up right where it leftoff in Friday’s season opener, hitting 13-of-21 attempts in a 90-53 win overSacramento State. Now it’s Seattle’s turn to try to defend the Buffaloes as theRedhawks visit Boulder for one of the opening on-campus games of the LegendsClassic.

Newcomer Derrick White opened Friday’s game witha 3-pointer for Colorado, and teammates Dominique Collier (12 points), LucasSiewert (9) and Josh Fortune (10) all followed by draining multiple treys. Inall, the Buffaloes shot 53.3 percent from the floor while limiting the visitingHornets to 29.4 percent, including a 2-of-22 3-point performance. “I’m really happy with tonight’sperformance because we continue to get the ball inside, and (then kick it outand) knock down some threes,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said in his post-gamenews conference. “... We’ve got a lot of different guys who can shoot it, andif we continue to play unselfishly and continue to share the ball, we should bea tough team to guard.” Seattle also is off on the right foot in the newseason, opening with a 76-65 win over visiting Division II program PacificLutheran on Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SEATTLE (1-0): In a key year for eighth-yearcoach Cameron Dollar, the Redhawks are counting on the senior duo of guardBrandon Westendorf and forward William Powell, and they delivered a combined 40points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the season opener. Meanwhile, guardZack Moore, who totaled 50 points in 15 games as a freshman a season ago,provided a surprise boost off the bench with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from3-point range. Monday’s game, though, will begin a stretch of five straight awayfrom home for Seattle, which also will visit Notre Dame two nights later.

ABOUT COLORADO (1-0): Boyle and the Buffaloes arecounting on its core contingent of returnees, including Fortune, forward WesleyGordon (7 points, 12 rebounds Friday) and guard George King (10 points, 6rebounds), but the coach was especially pleased with his trio of newcomers.White, Siewert and Deleon Brown all scored nine points in the opener, and thelatter two helped Colorado to a 47-12 advantage in bench points. Senior forwardXavier Johnson, meanwhile, showed little rust after missing last season with atorn Achilles, scoring six points and pulling down seven rebounds while playinga team-most 25 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado also will host Louisiana-Monroe on Thursdayas part of the Boulder Regional of the Legends Classic before facing Notre Damein the semifinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next Monday. Texas andNorthwestern also are hosting regionals this week and will meet in the secondsemi.

2. The Buffaloes have compiled a 17-1 home recordsince the start of last season while Seattle was 4-9 in road/neutral-site gamesa year ago.

3. Colorado had a 20-4 assist advantage in itsseason opener with reserve guard Thomas Akyazili leading the way with six.

PREDICTION: Colorado 84, Seattle 62