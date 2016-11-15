FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
White leads Colorado past Seattle
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 15, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 9 months ago

White leads Colorado past Seattle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

White leads Colorado past Seattle

Derrick White scored 15 points to help Colorado beat visiting Seattle 67-55 in a Legends Classic regional game Monday night at the Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Xavier Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for Colorado (2-0). Josh Fortune had 12 points and six rebounds, and Wesley Gordon had 11 points and 14 rebounds

Brendan Westendorf scored 17 points for Seattle (1-1), and Scott Ulaneo had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Seattle led early in the second half, but Colorado staged a 16-2 run to take a 12-point lead. Fortune made two free throws to put the Buffaloes up 41-35. They stretched their lead to 10 on a jumper by White and went up 47-35 on a jumper by George King.

The Redhawks cut the deficit to six on a basket by Morgan Means and got within three on a four-point play by Westendorf, but a 3-pointer by Fortune helped the Buffaloes regain control.

Colorado won despite shooting 35.8 percent from the field and making just 3 of 18 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes amassed a huge 54-35 rebounding advantage. Seattle shot 30.6 percent and made just 6 of 31 from beyond the arc.

The teams traded leads over the first five minutes before Aaron Menzies dunked to start a 9-2 run for Seattle. The Redhawks took a 13-8 lead on a layup by William Powell, and they later took a 19-11 lead on a 3-pointer by Zack Moore.

Colorado responded with an 8-0 run that ended with a jumper by Gordon that tied the game. The Buffaloes took the lead on a number of occasions late in the first half, and the game was tied at the break.

Colorado shot 34.5 percent and went 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half. Seattle shot 35.5 percent and made just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

