White leads Colorado past Seattle

Derrick White scored 15 points to help Colorado beat visiting Seattle 67-55 in a Legends Classic regional game Monday night at the Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Xavier Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for Colorado (2-0). Josh Fortune had 12 points and six rebounds, and Wesley Gordon had 11 points and 14 rebounds

Brendan Westendorf scored 17 points for Seattle (1-1), and Scott Ulaneo had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Seattle led early in the second half, but Colorado staged a 16-2 run to take a 12-point lead. Fortune made two free throws to put the Buffaloes up 41-35. They stretched their lead to 10 on a jumper by White and went up 47-35 on a jumper by George King.

The Redhawks cut the deficit to six on a basket by Morgan Means and got within three on a four-point play by Westendorf, but a 3-pointer by Fortune helped the Buffaloes regain control.

Colorado won despite shooting 35.8 percent from the field and making just 3 of 18 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes amassed a huge 54-35 rebounding advantage. Seattle shot 30.6 percent and made just 6 of 31 from beyond the arc.

The teams traded leads over the first five minutes before Aaron Menzies dunked to start a 9-2 run for Seattle. The Redhawks took a 13-8 lead on a layup by William Powell, and they later took a 19-11 lead on a 3-pointer by Zack Moore.

Colorado responded with an 8-0 run that ended with a jumper by Gordon that tied the game. The Buffaloes took the lead on a number of occasions late in the first half, and the game was tied at the break.

Colorado shot 34.5 percent and went 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half. Seattle shot 35.5 percent and made just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.