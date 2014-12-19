Preview: Seattle at Minnesota

Fresh off its longest break of the season, Minnesota will look to continue an unbeaten December when it faces visiting Seattle on Friday. The Golden Gophers have won five straight games, four of those in December, and have four games left to close out 2014, including their Big Ten opener at Purdue on Dec. 31. While the opponents it has beaten during the streak boast a 19-29 record entering play Wednesday, Richard Pitino’s team won all but one of those games in resounding fashion.

The most recent win - a 28-point blowout against Southern - allowed the Golden Gophers to give some quality minutes to some reserves, who could become important once Big Ten play commences. Bakary Konate, a 6-11 freshman from Mali, played a season-high 23 minutes and posted six points and six rebounds for Minnesota, which is down to just nine players. “As y‘all can see, we’re shorthanded,” senior DeAndre Mathieu told the media. “He’s going to have to play a lot of Big Ten time, and these games help him get the groove, get the speed of the game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT SEATTLE (5-5): Aside from perhaps a loss to Washington, which was unranked at the time, the Redhawks have yet to play a team of the quality of Minnesota. An up-and-down season is up again thanks to wins over San Jose State and NAIA program Northwest, but Cameron Dollar’s team will likely find it difficult to score with the Gophers. “It will be a great challenge for us,” Dollar told the media. “As a coach, I look forward to being in those historic venues and putting the team in that situation.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-2): The Gophers enter the game against the Redhawks as the top assist team in the nation with 19.7 per game, and nearly half of those come off the hands of Mathieu (5.9) and Nate Mason (3.6). Mathieu and Mason are two of six players averaging at least 9.2 points for Minnesota, which is led by Andre Hollins’ 14.6 points per game. The Gophers sit 22nd in the nation with 79.4 points per game, but averaged just 64.5 in their two losses.

TIP-INS

1. Isiah Umipig (17.2) and Jarell Flora (14.1) are the top scorers for the Redhawks of the Western Athletic Conference.

2. This will be Seattle’s first game against a Big Ten team while it was a member of the conference.

3. The Golden Gophers have registered three straight games of at least 23 assists.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 83, Seattle 64