Minnesota 92, Seattle 57: Carlos Morris registered a career-high 19 points as the Golden Gophers cruised to victory over the visiting Redhawks.

Morris made three 3-pointers en route to a 6-of-10 effort from the field while Andre Hollins also nailed three triples and scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-2), which won its 41st straight non-conference home game. Maurice Walker contributed 15 points and six rebounds for the Gophers.

Isiah Umipig posted 13 points for Seattle (5-6), which was playing its first-ever Big Ten opponent. Jadon Cohee chipped in 14 points while William Powell added seven points and six rebounds.

The Golden Gophers put on a defensive clinic in the first half, forcing 15 turnovers and coming up with 12 steals while limiting the Redhawks to 32-percent shooting. Morris’ 3-pointer made it 38-15 with just under four minutes left and Minnesota went on to a 43-21 advantage at halftime.

Minnesota slowly increased the lead in the second half, with Nate Mason’s three-point play making it 68-38 with 13:20 remaining. Mason finished with 15 points and six steals while DeAndre Mathieu managed just two points on 1-of-6 shooting, but garnered nine assists and six steals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mathieu had five steals in the first half for Minnesota, which had 11 assists and shot 55.6 percent in the opening 20 minutes. ... Freshman C Bakary Konate added nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks while C Elliott Eliason notched eight points for the Gophers, whose non-conference home win streak is second in the country only to Duke. ... The Gophers finished with 24 assists, their fourth straight game with 23 or more.