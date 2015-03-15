New Mexico State 80, Seattle 61: Remi Barry scored a game-high 21 and the Aggies ran off the first nine points and never looked back on the way to their fourth straight WAC championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Tshilidzi Nephawe had 18 points, going 10-for-16 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds as top-seeded New Mexico State (23-10) ran its winning streak to 13 games, the third-longest active streak in the nation. The Aggies, who have not lost since forward Daniel Mullings (eight points) returned from a broken finger, turned 15 turnovers into 15 points and finished 8-for-15 from 3-point range in the rout.

Jadon Cohee paced third-seeded Seattle (16-15) with 16 points off the bench and William Powell added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Redhawks, who have reached the Big Dance 11 times but none since 1969. Isiah Umipig, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points in the semifinals, was limited to just three points in the first half and finished with 13, most of which came in the game’s final minutes.

New Mexico State buried three straight 3-pointers to open the game and never trailed. The Aggies got nine points from Barry and shot 50 percent from the field to take a 33-22 lead into intermission over the Redhawks, who were the only WAC team to beat them this season.

New Mexico State opened up a 52-35 lead midway through the second half after Barry nailed a foul-line jumper. Cohee scored 10 straight points for the Redhawks in the second half helping Seattle close the gap to 56-44 with seven minutes left but it never got any closer.