Preview: Seattle at Washington

Washington looks to get back on track when it hosts crosstown rival Seattle on Tuesday after having its four-game win streak snapped over the weekend. For a second straight season, the Huskies suffered a home loss to a non-conference power team, as they were defeated 97-83 by Oakland on Saturday.

Kahlil Felder scored a career-high 38 points for the Golden Grizzlies, as all Washington coach Lorenzo Romar could do was admire one of the top scorers in the nation. “I know we have some good guards in our league, but I just don’t know if we’ll play against anybody else like that,” Romar told reporters after the game. The Huskies attempted a season-high 37 3-pointers but only made 11 of them, and were outrebounded 55-39 despite leading the nation in rebounding (46.1). Seattle rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to get past San Jose State 67-64 on Sunday.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SEATTLE (5-6): The Redhawks trailed 46-34 midway through the second half but went on a 15-3 run to tie the game, and Brendan Westendorf sank two free throws with 6.6 seconds left as Seattle hung on to win its second straight game. Manroop Clair drained five triples for all 15 of his points, William Powell scored 13 and Westendorf had nine points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. The Redhawks lead the Western Athletic Conference in 3-point field-goal percentage (37.9) and assists per game (15.5).

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-3): The Huskies tried out multiple players to defend Felder until they settled on freshman Dejounte Murray, who kept Oakland’s star point guard to 13 points in the second half. “I don’t think we were all asleep and just weren’t guarding anybody,” Romar told reporters. “I don’t think we played horrible defense. I just thought we saw a sensational performance.” Seattle coach Cameron Dollar served 10 years as an assistant under Romar from 1999-2009 at St. Louis and at Washington, and Romar was an assistant at UCLA from 1993-96 during Dollar’s playing career with the Bruins.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has won 10 straight games against the Redhawks and leads the series 26-4.

2. Seattle ranked 34th nationally in points allowed at 63.5 per game entering Monday.

3. The Huskies are 3-1 at the halfway point of an eight-game homestand that concludes Jan. 9 against USC.

PREDICTION: Washington 77, Seattle 64