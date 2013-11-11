Washington 88, Seattle 78: C.J. Wilcox scored 22 points and Andrew Andrews added a career-best 21 as the host Huskies defeated the neighboring Redhawks.

Darin Johnson tallied 16 points and seven rebounds, Mike Anderson contributed 12 points and eight rebounds and Shawn Kemp Jr. added 10 points as Washington (1-0) defeated Seattle for the ninth consecutive time. Wilcox was 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Isiah Umipig scored 22 points and Clarence Trent added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Redhawks (0-1). Deshaun Sunderhaus tallied 11 points.

Washington led 42-33 at halftime before Seattle opened the second half with an 11-2 burst to tie the score. Andrews answered with back-to-back baskets in the ensuing 15-3 run that gave the Huskies a 59-47 edge with 13:23 to play.

The Redhawks moved within seven on Jarell Flora’s basket with 5:57 remaining. The Huskies responded with an 8-2 surge to take a 13-point lead with 3:02 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Highly touted freshman PG Nigel Williams-Goss had six points, six assists and three steals in his Washington debut. … The Huskies were 33-of-41 from the free-throw line while Seattle was 11-of-19. … Washington PF Perris Blackwell sat out with a concussion and F Jernard Jarreau left in the first half with a knee injury.