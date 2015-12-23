FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington 79, Seattle 68
December 23, 2015

Washington 79, Seattle 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 79, Seattle 68

Senior guard Andrew Andrews had 18 points and eight assists, pacing Washington to a 79-68 victory over visiting Seattle on Tuesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Freshman forward Marquese Chriss scored 16 points, and freshman guard David Crisp had 13 for Washington (8-3). Freshman forward Noah Dickerson and junior forward Malik Dime added 10 points apiece.

Sophomore guard Jadon Cohee scored 13 points to lead the Redhawks (5-7). Junior forward William Powell and junior guards Brendan Westendorf and Manroop Clair had 12 points apiece.

Seattle led 12-5 after Clair made a 3-pointer. Andrews sank back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run for Washington, which stormed back to take a 15-12 lead. The Redhawks briefly regained the lead on a couple of occasions, but the Huskies ended the half with an 11-3 run to take a 46-37 lead at the break.

The Redhawks cut the deficit to four with 11:17 to play, but three big baskets by Crisp helped the Huskies extend their lead to double digits. Seattle got within six on a couple of occasions over the final five minutes, but Washington pulled away with an 8-0 run.

