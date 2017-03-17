Preview: Seton Hall vs. Arkansas

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

Seton Hall, back in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season, needs to be at its very best if it has designs on advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. The ninth-seeded Pirates, who lost in the first round as a No. 6 seed last season, face eighth-seeded Arkansas on Friday in the South Region in Greenville, S.C.

The tournament selection committee was not kind to the Pirates, who have the unenviable task of knocking off a 25-win team in Arkansas before a potential matchup Sunday with top-seeded North Carolina. The unquestioned leader of the Pirates is 6-10 junior forward Angel Delgado, who leads the nation with 26 double-doubles and 13.1 rebounds per game. The Razorbacks, who lost to Kentucky in the SEC tournament final Sunday, return to the tournament after a one-year absence led by the quartet of Dusty Hannahs, Daryl Macon, Jaylen Barford and Moses Kingsley. Kingsley, a 6-10 senior forward from Nigeria who averages 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, is the only member of the foursome who was with the Razorbacks when they lost to North Carolina in the second round in 2015.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT SETON HALL (21-11): After Delgado, the Pirates look to Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez to do the bulk of the scoring. The juniors, who combine to average 32.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists, are strong 3-point shooters at 36 percent or better. Ismael Sanogo, who returned from injury in a two-point loss to NCAA overall No. 1 seed Villanova in the Big East tournament, averages 5.7 rebounds and is the one of the top defenders for coach Kevin Willard, who guided his team to five straight wins to close the regular season.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (25-9): While Hannahs and Macon are the top scorers and 3-point shooters, the Razorbacks have success by sharing the ball. Hannahs scored 20 or more points only three times despite averaging 14.6 points and Macon (13.3) overcame a tough stretch during conference play to average 16.6 over the final three games. Barford, meanwhile, came on during the season's final month with eight straight games in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Carrington (3.0) and senior Madison Jones (3.2) account for better than half of Seton Hall's 12.3 assists per game.

2. Seton Hall and Arkansas met once previously with the Razorbacks earning a nine-point win in December 2010.

3. Both teams boast solid opening-round records as the Razorbacks are 19-11 and the Pirates 7-3.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 76, Seton Hall 70