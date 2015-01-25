Preview: Seton Hall at Butler

Roosevelt Jones raised his game when the Big East season began and has been the key figure in Butler’s upswing this month. Jones looks to stay hot Sunday after averaging 23 points in his last three games as the Bulldogs attempt to beat visiting Seton Hall for the fourth time in five meetings within one year. Jones recorded a team-high 23 points as Butler defeated the Pirates 79-75 in overtime on Jan. 13, handing 24th-ranked Seton Hall its first of two straight four-point defeats at home.

The Bulldogs lost 51-50 to the Pirates in the 2014 Big East Tournament on March 12 after beating them twice during the regular season, including a 17-point victory at home March 8. Butler is 9-1 at Hinkle Fieldhouse this season and Seton Hall has dropped three of its five road games. Sterling Gibbs, who scored 30 in the loss to the Bulldogs and is third in the Big East in scoring, must rebound from a rough outing in the 64-60 loss to DePaul on Thursday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-5, 3-3 Big East): Gibbs made only 2-of-16 from the field and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts against DePaul as the Pirates coughed up an eight-point lead in the final five minutes. Gibbs averages 16.7 points and second-leading scorer Isaiah Whitehead (11.9) is expected to miss his eighth straight game with a stress fracture in his right foot. Brandon Mobley (9.8 points) is 4-of-24 from the field the last two games and freshman Angel Delgado (9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds) boasts two straight double-doubles, averaging 15.5 points and 17 rebounds in those games.

ABOUT BUTLER (14-6, 4-3): Jones has averaged 17.1 points in seven Big East games – fourth best in the league – to increase his overall mark to 13.3 and trails only Kellen Dunham (16.2) on the team. Dunham is fourth in the league in scoring and free-throw percentage (86.0) while standing third in 3-point shooting (43.3 percent). Kameron Woods is second behind Delgado in the league in rebounding (9.1) after becoming the fourth player in school history to reach 800 career boards in Wednesday’s 64-61 victory over Creighton.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall freshman G Khadeen Carrington is averaging 14.3 points over the last three contests and 12.7 in Big East games.

2. Butler F Andrew Chrabascz scored 11.8 per game in his last four outings to raise his average to 9.7 – third on the team.

3. The Pirates lead the Big East in rebounding and Butler is second, but are the bottom two the league in free-throw shooting percentage.

PREDICTION: Butler 74, Seton Hall 64