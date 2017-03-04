Preview: Seton Hall at Butler

Seton Hall has fought its way back into contention for an NCAA Tournament bid and can make its case even stronger with a victory at 15th-ranked Butler on Saturday in the Big East regular-season finale for both teams. The Pirates boast several good wins on their resume and have finished strong with six wins in their last eight games, but are facing a Butler team that has won four straight contests.

“We were down 3-6 (in the league), our season could have went the other way and went downhill from there,” Seton Hall senior guard Madison Jones told reporters. “We could have doubted ourselves, but I think that’s the main thing we didn’t do. … We stayed together.” The Bulldogs will finish second in the Big East regular season, but are coming off a two-game stretch on the road in which they beat co-No. 2 Villanova for the second time this season along with Xavier. "It’s an incredibly significant accomplishment, to go on the road and get two wins against this quality of opponent and to have the season that we’ve had up to this point,” Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann told reporters. Junior forward Kelan Martin and senior guard Kethan Savage each had double-doubles as Butler won the first meeting 61-54 in New Jersey.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT SETON HALL (19-10, 9-8 Big East): Junior forward Angel Delgado leads the nation in rebounding (13.0) and went over 1,000 boards for his career in the 62-59 win over Georgetown on Tuesday while notching his 11th straight double-double. Junior forward Desi Rodriguez has also been hot of late, averaging 22.7 points during the Pirates’ three-game winning streak to push his season mark to 16.0. Junior guard Khadeen Carrington leads the team in scoring (17.0), but is just 10-of-33 from the field over the last three contests.

ABOUT BUTLER (23-6, 12-5): Martin is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds during the Bulldogs’ winning streak to push his team-leading totals to 16.0 and 5.8, respectively. Senior forward Andrew Chrabascz chips in with 11.3 points per game while freshman Kamar Baldwin (10.2 points, 50 percent shooting from the field) continues to impress after scoring 32 combined in the last two wins. “He’s got a real air of confidence that I love in a player,” Holtmann told reporters of Baldwin. “We need to continue to foster that.”

TIP-INS

1. Butler senior G Avery Woodson drained 15-of-28 from 3-point range over the last four contests.

2. The Pirates are last in the Big East in free-throw percentage (63.1) and the Bulldogs stand third (73.9).

3. Delgado is tied for fifth all time with 598 rebounds in Big East games and needs 11 to tie Danya Abrams (Boston College) for fourth.

PREDICTION: Butler 75, Seton Hall 68