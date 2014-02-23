Preview: Seton Hall at Creighton

As Doug McDermott climbs to new heights on the NCAA all-time scoring list, the senior carries with him his No.12 Creighton squad, which takes on visiting Seton Hall on Sunday in Big East play. With a 25-point performance Wednesday against Marquette, McDermott improved his career mark to 2,888 points, passing Tyler Hansbrough and Elvin Hayes for 11th on the all-time list, but more importantly has positioned the Bluejays to possibly set a school record for wins. Creighton needs eight wins to surpass the 29 recorded by the 2002-03 and 2011-12 teams.

The Pirates beat Georgetown to end a three-game losing streak for the second time this year, and a rematch with Creighton will be the first of five games to close the regular season. Kevin Williard’s team had one of its best shooting nights of the season against the Hoyas by hitting 55.1 percent from the field, 8-of-17 from beyond the arc and 20-of-27 from the foul line, and may need to repeat it against the Bluejays, who average 81 points per game. “You have to pay attention to the scouting report and execute,” senior center Eugene Teague told the media about playing Creighton. “You can’t give them anything easy, got to make them work. Anybody can be beaten.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT SETON HALL (14-12, 5-8 Big East): In the first meeting with Creighton, the Pirates surrendered 10 3-pointers, while also losing the battle for rebounds (38-27), points in the paint (40-20) and second-chance points (19-2). Fuquan Edwin and Sterling Gibbs lead the team in scoring at 14.5 and 14.3 points per game, respectively, while Teague is tops in rebounds on 7.7 per contest. “It’s going to be difficult,” Gibbs told reporters about playing at Creighton. “You’re playing against Doug McDermott, one of the best players in the country. You’re playing against him and you’re playing against the crowd, but we’re up for the challenge.”

ABOUT CREIGHTON (22-4, 12-2 Big East): Next up on the all-time scoring list for McDermott, who leads the nation at 25.8 points per game, is Alfredrick Hughes (2,914), Danny Manning (2,915) and Oscar Robertson (2,973). Beyond that, McDermott would likely need a few games in the NCAA Tournament grab a spot in the top five. “I think he’s as complete a player, and I do not use that term loosely, as I’ve ever seen,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters after McDermott had 39 points in Creighton’s 101-80 victory over the Wildcats on Feb.16. “With 6-8, 6-9, there’s nothing he can’t do. He can take you off the dribble, he guards, he’s tough as hell guarding. He rebounds. He moves without the ball. He’s the best post player we’ve played against and the best perimeter player.”

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates are 6-2 against the Bluejays, but lost 79-66 earlier this season in the first meeting since 1991.

2. Creighton is 14-0 at home this season and has won a record 16 straight at CenturyLink Center in Omaha.

3. The Bluejays are 11-19 in the NCAA Tournament and have lost in the round of 32 each of the past two seasons.

PREDICTION: Creighton 83, Seton Hall 67