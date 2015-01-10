Preview: Seton Hall at Creighton

No. 19 Seton Hall looks to rebound from its first Big East loss when it visits struggling Creighton on Saturday. Seton Hall gained its highest national ranking since the 2000-01 season after beating St. John’s and Villanova, but dropped a 69-58 decision at Xavier on Wednesday as leading scorer Sterling Gibbs went 3-for-11 from the field. The Bluejays have dropped their first three conference games for the first time since 1993-94, when they were in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Pirates won’t make it any easier on Creighton as they boast the league’s top field-goal percentage defense (39). Creighton dropped its fourth straight overall game for the first time since 1999-2000 on Wednesday at home against DePaul, losing 70-60 after falling behind by 15 points early on. “This team won’t quit,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott told reporters. “They haven’t all year, and I don’t expect them to now. I think they’ll stick together.”

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-3, 2-1 Big East): Gibbs scored in single digits (eight points) Wednesday for only the second time this season after averaging 22.5 in the first two Big East games to earn Conference Player of the Week honors. The Pirates have been without second-leading scorer Isaiah Whitehead (11.9) for four games due to a foot injury and he is likely to miss another week. Brandon Mobley also contributes 10.1 points per game while Angel Delgado averages 8.8 to go along with a team-high 8.7 rebounds.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-7, 0-3): The Bluejays beat Oklahoma and Nebraska earlier in the season but have averaged only 58 points during their four-game slide. Austin Chatman (13.1 points, 4.4 assists) and Isaiah Zierden (11.1, team-high 41 3-pointers) lead the offense while freshman Toby Hegner scored 15 versus DePaul to raise his average to 8.7. Creighton is shooting 41.5 percent after finishing at 49.7 a season ago, when it placed second behind Villanova in the Big East regular season.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton G Devin Brooks, a 6-2 senior, leads the team with five rebounds per contest.

2. Delgado, who scored a team-high 12 points against Xavier, leads the Big East with 51 offensive rebounds.

3. The Bluejays won both meetings last season but trail in the all-time series 6-3.

PREDICTION: Creighton 70, Seton Hall 66