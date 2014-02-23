No.12 Creighton 72, Seton Hall 71: Doug McDermott scored 29 points and the host Bluejays held off the upset-minded Pirates in a Big East contest.

McDermott made 8-of-14 from the field and 12-of-16 from the foul line in moving into 10th place on the NCAA all-time scoring list for Creighton (23-4, 13-2). Grant Gibbs put up 16 points and made 3-of-4 3-point attempts while Ethan Wragge hit two from beyond the arc en route to nine points.

Fuquan Edwin piled up 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting and Gene Teague recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds for Seton Hall (14-13, 5-9), which missed a desperation half-court shot that would have won the game. Patrik Auda supplied 12 points and Brandon Mobley chipped in 11.

McDermott’s final point of the game put the Bluejays up 72-67 with two minutes left and it was just enough for the win as Edwin made four free throws and McDermott and Wragge each missed a pair down the stretch. The first half was essentially a 3-point shooting contest as Creighton made 6-of-8 and the Pirates nailed 6-of-11, as the Bluejays took a 38-36 lead into the break behind 10 points each from McDermott and Gibbs.

Despite all the 3-point shooting in the first half, McDermott didn’t make his first until the opening basket of the second half and Wragge followed with three free throws to stake Creighton to a 44-36 advantage. The hot hand stayed with McDermott, who scored the next 10 points for the Bluejays, but it wasn’t enough to shake Seton Hall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pirates PG Sterling Gibbs, who averages 14.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds, did not make the trip for disciplinary reasons. ... Both teams also shot well from inside the arc in the first half, with the Pirates making 8-of-15 and the Bluejays 8-of-20. ... McDermott passed Alfredrick Hughes of Loyola (Ill.) and now has 2,917 career points.