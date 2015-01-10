(Updated: FIXES - scoring totals for Gibbs and Carrington in the first two paragraphs.)

No. 19 Seton Hall 68, Creighton 67: Sterling Gibbs drained a 3-pointer from the right side of the key with 2.2 seconds left to cap a 22-point performance as the visiting Pirates edged the Bluejays.

Gibbs made 4-of-8 from behind the arc while Brandon Mobley finished with nine points and matched a career-high with 13 rebounds for Seton Hall (13-3, 3-1 Big East), which won for the fourth time in five games. Khadeen Carrington had 11 points and Jaren Sina added nine for the Pirates, who handed Creighton its fifth straight loss.

James Milliken led the way with 20 points for the Bluejays (9-8, 0-4), but missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Will Artino added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Rick Kreklow had 10 points for Creighton, which lost its top two scorers – Austin Chatman (undisclosed) and Isaiah Zierden (leg) – in the first half.

Gibbs’ 3-pointer capped a 14-2 run early in the first half as Seton Hall led by seven before Creighton ran off 15 of the next 21 – eight by Milliken – and went to the break with a 32-30 edge. Sina drained two 3-pointers early in the second half as the Pirates built a four-point lead and, after a Desi Rodriguez three-point play, they led 50-45 with 11:50 to go.

The Bluejays battled back to take a 55-54 lead on Toby Hegner’s corner 3-pointer and fell behind again before Milliken scored five straight for a 63-61 edge with 2:13 left. Mobley’s baseline jumper put Seton Hall up 65-63 before Artino made two free throws and got good position to tap in Milliken’s miss before Gibbs’ heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pirates finished with only seven turnovers and nine 9-of-26 from 3-point range. … Seton Hall G Isaiah Whitehead, the team’s second leading scorer (11.9), missed his fifth straight game with a stress fracture in his right foot and could be back before the end of January. … In addition to the losses of Chatman and Zierden, Creighton F Zach Hanson missed the game with a shoulder injury.