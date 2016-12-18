Seton Hall wins fifth straight

Angel Delgado posted his fifth straight double-double and it came in Seton Hall's fifth straight win as the Pirates pulled away from Delaware 81-68 on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Delgado, a junior forward, tied a career high with 22 points and also pulled down 15 rebounds. It was the seventh time in Delgado's career he has had at least 15 boards, and he also went 9 of 12 from the field.

As a team, Seton Hall (9-2) didn't have its best shooting night. The Pirates shot 46.4 percent from the floor but hit 38.9 percent of 3-pointers and were 10 of 20 from the foul line.

Seton Hall senior Madison Jones entered the game averaging just 5.1 points per game but finished with 15. Junior forward Desi Rodriguez added 12 points.

Seton Hall's leading scorer, Khadeen Carrington, was held to 10 points, far short of his season average of 20.1 points per game.

Delaware (5-5) was led by junior guard Anthony Mosley, who scored a team-best 21 points. Mosley was just 4 of 10 from the field but hit 13 of 14 free throws.

The Blue Hens also got 19 points from freshman guard Ryan Daly, who was 8 of 14 from the field.

Delaware shot 40 percent from the field but struggled from beyond the 3-point arc, going just 4 of 16 from long distance. The Blue Hens also were outrebounded 43-35.

Seton Hall has not lost in December, and its winning streak features a victory over No. 16 South Carolina on Monday. The Pirates face Rutgers next Friday before getting into Big East play against No. 10 Creighton on Dec. 28.