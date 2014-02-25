Preview: Seton Hall at DePaul

After coming within a point of upending the best team in the Big East, Seton Hall will look to avoid a loss to the last-place squad in the conference when it visits DePaul on Tuesday night. Sunday’s 72-71 setback at then-No. 12 Creighton continued a trend of heartbreaking defeats for the Pirates, who have dropped five one-point decisions, including four coming in conference play since Jan. 11. Seton Hall needs to win out to finish at .500 in league play - not out of the realm considering the schedule.

The Blue Demons saw their losing streak reach 10 in Saturday’s two-point overtime defeat against Marquette. It was a much better overall effort by DePaul, which is winless since Jan. 14 and had been pounded in its previous three games, but the players were not content with a moral victory. “We have to stay positive, keep our heads up and stay with it,” Brandon Young told reporters after a 29-point outing. “We fought our way back but just came up short. It’s tough to keep getting losses under our belt.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (14-13, 5-9 Big East): Off-court issues continue to plague the Pirates, with point guard Sterling Gibbs suspended for Sunday’s game - the third starter to face such disciplinary action in the past three games. Coach Ralph Willard, who sat Eugene Teague and Brian Oliver in a one-point loss to St. John’s on Feb. 13, was unhappy with the practice habits of Gibbs and said he will make a decision on his availability after meeting with the sophomore. “I’ll sit down with him and we’ll figure out if he wants to have the same attitude these guys have and he’ll be back,” Willard said. “It’s quite simple.”

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-18, 2-13): The Blue Demons have dealt with turmoil of their own, with leading scorer Cleveland Melvin suspended - and eventually banished from the program - on the eve of an 86-69 loss at Seton Hall on Jan. 25. Freshman Billy Garrett Jr. also missed the previous matchup against the Pirates due to illness, but he is coming on strong with 17 points against Xavier last week before erupting for a career-high 26 in the loss to Marquette. Garrett also knocked down a season-high five 3-pointers Saturday, including one in the final seconds to force overtime.

TIP-INS

1. Pirates leading scorer Fuquan Edwin, averaging 22.3 points in his last three, had 30 against DePaul last month.

2. Young’s 29 points Saturday were a season high and his third game of at least 20 points in the past eight.

3. Gibbs is second on Seton Hall in scoring at 14.3 points per game.

PREDICTION: DePaul 76, Seton Hall 73