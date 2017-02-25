Preview: Seton Hall at DePaul

If Seton Hall is an NCAA Tournament team, then Saturday's Big East game at DePaul is one they cannot lose. The Pirates, who beat the Blue Demons by 31 points in January, won four of their last six games to put themselves in the conversation for an at-large bid.

Desi Rodriguez became the third player to reach 1,000 career points this season - the first time that has happened for Seton Hall since John Morton, Ramon Ramos and Daryll Walker did so during the Final Four season of 1988-89 - to lead the Pirates past Xavier and their then-No. 20 RPI rating. A win over DePaul, which snapped a 10-game losing streak last out, won't do much for Seton Hall's tournament standing, but a loss could be devastating. "Coach told us we have to approach it like it is the national championship," freshman Myles Powell told the media of Saturday's game. "Our juniors are doing a good job of keeping us all together." Despite the downward spiral, the Blue Demons are still playing hard for coach Dave Leitao, but lost three straight to the Pirates and did little right in the first meeting.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN, YES

ABOUT SETON HALL (17-10, 7-8 Big East): Angel Delgado continues to ride the double-double train for the Pirates with nine straight and 20 of the last 21 games with double figures in points and rebounds. The junior from the Dominican Republican recently moved the top five in school history in rebounds and needs 23 more to give himself 1,000 career points and rebounds. In the 23 games he recorded a double-double this season, Delgado - the nation's leading rebounder - averaged 16.9 points and 15.6 rebounds.

ABOUT DEPAUL (9-19, 2-13): R.J. Curington, little-used throughout his career, is getting a chance to record a memorable finish with the Blue Demons. The 6-5 guard registered his eighth career game in double figures by scoring a season-high 14 points in 16 minutes in Wednesday's win against Georgetown, the second in the last 17 games for DePaul. Chris Harrison-Docks, who came over after three seasons at Western Kentucky, is also trying to close on a good note, averaging 11.4 points over the last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. Khadeen Carrington, the other player to reach 1,000 points this season for the Pirates, Delgado and Rodriguez have combined for 3,282 career points.

2. Though he made the two free throws to provide the difference against Georgetown, DePaul's Billy Garrett, Jr. saw his percentage fall below 90 percent.

3. Dating back to the beginning of last season, Seton Hall is 40-1 when by leading by seven points at any point in a game.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 82, DePaul 65