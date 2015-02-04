FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DePaul 75, Seton Hall 62
February 4, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

DePaul 75, Seton Hall 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DePaul 75, Seton Hall 62: Jamee Crockett scored 21 points and the Blue Demons turned in a strong defensive effort in downing the visiting Pirates.

Billy Garrett Jr. added 20 points and Myke Henry scored 11 for DePaul (12-12, 6-5 Big East), which snapped a three-game slide. Rashaun Stimage collected eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks as the Blue Demons built up a 37-27 advantage on the glass.

Sterling Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Seton Hall (15-7, 5-5), which shot 36 percent from the field and managed five field goals in the second half. Isaiah Whitehead scored eight of his 14 points off the bench from the free-throw line as the Pirates stayed in the game with a 23-of-26 effort from the stripe.

The Blue Demons took a 35-33 lead into the break and pushed the lead to six points on Garrett’s basket 1 1/2 minutes into the period. Seton Hall went nearly nine minutes without a field goal through the middle of the second half but DePaul failed to take advantage and only led 59-55 thanks to some strong free-throw shooting by the Pirates before Whitehead’s three-point play with just under seven minutes left ended the drought.

Whitehead’s free throws knotted it at 61 with under 4 1/2 minutes to play before Garrett scored five straight points and Durrell McDonald buried a 3-pointer to make it an eight-point gap. Seton Hall managed one field goal over the final 15 1/2 minutes and DePaul closed it out at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DePaul has taken three straight and four of the last six in the series. … The Blue Demons struggled to 5-of-21 from 3-point range while the Pirates were 3-of-15 from beyond the arc. … DePaul entered the contest last in the Big East in rebounding margin but grabbed 13 of its boards on the offensive glass against Seton Hall.

