Seton Hall loses big lead, but still wins

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Seton Hall built a 20-point second-half lead, but had to hold off a late rush to earn an 82-79 Big East victory over DePaul on Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Junior forward Desi Rodriguez's 19 points led a balanced effort for Seton Hall (18-10, 8-8), which entered the game with an RPI ranking in the high 40s and a KenPom rating in the mid-50s.

Junior guard Khadeen Carrington added 18 points for the Pirates, who got what they needed to maintain their late push for the NCAA Tournament.

Related Coverage Preview: Seton Hall at DePaul

Seton Hall junior center Angel Delgado, the nation's leading rebounder at 13.1 per game, stacked up 16 points and 10 rebounds to tie Caleb Swanigan of Purdue for the national lead in double-doubles with 23.

Senior guard Billy Garrett scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the final 13 minutes for DePaul (9-20, 2-14), which clinched last place in the Big East for the seventh time in nine years.

Sophomore guard Eli Cain added 21 points and junior forward Tre'Darius McCallum contributed 15.

Only three Blue Demons scored in the first half -- McCallum (13 points), Cain (eight) and Garrett (six). They combined to shoot 12 of 20 from the field, while the other five Demons who played in the first half went 0 for 5.

After DePaul took a 23-22 lead on McCallum's layup with 3:59 left in the half, freshman guard Myles Powell splashed a pair of 3-pointers and turned a steal into a layup to lift Seton Hall to a 35-27 lead at the break.

Powell, the Pirates' sixth man, scored 13 points in the first half and missed only one shot.

Seton Hall scored the first eight points of the second half, as 3-pointers by senior guard Madison Jones and Carrington bracketed Carrington's layup to set the tone the rest of the way.

The Pirates pushed their margin to 49-29 before DePaul produced its traditional second-half charge. Cain's layup with 12:30 left capped a 14-1 run that pulled the hosts within 50-43.

Cain added another layup with 10:48 to go that cut Seton Hall's margin to 55-50, but the Pirates regained control on two jumpers by junior forward Desi Rodriguez and two layups by Delgado.

DePaul rallied again and got as close as 77-76 on Garrett's 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play. Carrington answered with two free throws and Powell's steal led to two more free throws with six seconds left.