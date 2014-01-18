Preview: Seton Hall at Georgetown

Over the last week, Georgetown has taken about as many blows to its lineup as it has difficult losses. The Hoyas have dropped two of three since opening league play with consecutive wins and look to recover Saturday when they host Seton Hall, but will likely have to do so without starters Joshua Smith and Jabril Trawick. Smith’s absence didn’t help matters in an 18-point loss at Providence on Jan. 8 and both did not play when Georgetown blew a 17-point second-half lead at Xavier on Wednesday.

Trawick (broken jaw) is out indefinitely while Smith (academics) has missed the last three games, although Georgetown may be catching the Pirates at the right time since their best post player, Gene Teague, is out indefinitely with a concussion. Seton Hall has dropped three straight, although its first two losses came at home against No. 6 Villanova and No. 19 Creighton. The Pirates began their own three-game road set by nearly overcoming a 16-point deficit last Saturday before settling for a 67-66 road loss against Marquette.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (10-7, 1-3 Big East): Teague has not played since Dec. 27 while Fuquan Edwin and fellow senior Aaron Geramipoor returned against Marquette after sitting out against Villanova. With so much of their frontcourt out of action, the Pirates have been outrebounded by 8.8 boards per game in league play. Seton Hall announced that Northwestern 7-2 transfer Chier Ajou has enrolled for the spring semester, joining a recruiting class that was already considered among the top 10 in the nation by various services.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-5, 3-2): Freshman Reggie Cameron, who along with Mikael Hopkins is filling in for Smith, took advantage of his opportunity with a career-high 13 points – two more than in his previous four games combined -- against Xavier. The Hoyas tied a season high with 10 3-pointers against the Musketeers, marking only the second time in the last five seasons they lost a game in which they hit that many. However, Georgetown converted a season-low five foul shots and has posted three of its four lowest free-throw totals of the season in Smith’s absence.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown leads the Big East in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (28.1) and ranks second in field-goal percentage defense (38.9).

2. Edwin needs only two steals to reach 260 for his career and tie Dan Callandrillo for the school record.

3. The Hoyas have not lost to the Pirates at home since 2003.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 66, Seton Hall 65