Preview: Seton Hall at Georgetown

Joshua Smith is set to celebrate Senior Night on Saturday when Georgetown wraps up the regular season in a Big East game against visiting Seton Hall. There are those who never expected the 6-10, 350-pound center to get to this point, given his commitment and academic issues at Georgetown and UCLA, where he started his career as a five-star recruit. “A committed Josh Smith, I‘m not sure there is a better big man in the country,” coach John Thompson III told the media. “He has the instincts and the tools to be better than any big man I’ve had.”

Smith, who is averaging 11.2 points and six rebounds while leading the conference with a 64.5 field goal percentage, will have played every regular season game for the first time in his career when he suits up against the Pirates. Last season, he missed Georgetown’s final 20 games after being declared academically ineligible and the Hoyas went 8-12 without him. Mikael Hopkins, Aaron Bowen and Jabril Trawick join Smith in playing their final home game for a Georgetown squad that is poised to return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence.

TV: Noon ET, FOX

ABOUT SETON HALL (16-13, 6-11 Big East): Sterling Gibbs returned from a two-game suspension, but it didn’t help much as the Pirates lost to No. 23 Providence Wednesday despite making 10 3-pointers. Kevin Willard’s team has lost seven of its last eight games and its only hope for reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 rests in winning the Big East Tournament, which begins March 12. Gibbs had scored in double figures in nine straight games while averaging 16.1 points over the span.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (19-9, 11-6): Smith may be the big man in the middle, but D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera is probably the Hoyas’ best player. Smith-Rivera has scored in double figures in all but five games this season and leads the team with 16 points and 3.3 assists per contest. Since scoring just two points in a loss to No. 7 Villanova on Feb. 7, the 6-3 guard has averaged 19.8 points in the last five games, including 16 in a win Tuesday at Butler, which is located less than 10 miles from where he grew up and played at North Central High School in Indianapolis.

TIP-INS

1. In three career games against Georgetown, Gibbs has averaged 15.3 points.

2. With an 86-67 win on the road Feb. 10, the Hoyas ended a two-game losing streak to the Pirates and improved to 83-67 in the series of original Big East teams.

3. Smith averages 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and a 59.6 shooting percentage for his career.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 82, Seton Hall 66