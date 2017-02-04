Seton Hall is still in search of its first Big East road win as it visits Georgetown on Saturday. The Pirates, who have dropped all five of their league road contests, lost five of their last six overall and need to finish strong to have any hopes of securing an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Unlike its previous road loss at then-No. 1 Villanova, the one Wednesday went right down to the wire until Xavier made the final basket to win by two points. "We gave ourselves a chance again on the road," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard told the media. "We had opportunities but it just didn't go our way - yet." After a rough start, the Hoyas turned things around to win three straight league games, but as Xavier, Butler and Providence have shown, they are beatable at home. This game should provide an interesting matchup of Georgetown's big three of Rodney Pryor, L.J. Peak and Jessie Govan against their counterparts Khadeen Carrington, Desi Rodriguez and Angel Delgado of Seton Hall, which claimed both meetings last season each by eight points.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-8, 3-6 Big East): Carrington, perhaps the most consistent performer this season for the Pirates, has been in a funk over last five games - four of them losses. The junior guard, a 36.7 percent shooter from 3-point range this season, is 0-for-15 in the last two games and 4-for-31 in the last five contests from beyond the arc. The result has been his first two single-digit games the season and three other games where he failed to top 13 points.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (13-10, 4-6): Govan, a 6-10 sophomore, was forced to play a season-high 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over DePaul and may be in line for extended action again Saturday if Bradley Hayes cannot go. Hayes, a 7-0 senior who started at center in wins over No. 15 Butler and No. 22 Creighton, was forced to sit out the DePaul game after injuring his right foot in pregame warmups. The duo combined to give the Hoyas 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. With back-to-back 20-point games against Butler and Creighton, the junior Peak became the 46th player in Georgetown history to amass 1,000 career points.

2. Rodriguez recorded his 15th straight game in double figures against Xavier while Delgado grabbed 13 rebounds to remain No. 1 in the country with 12.9 per game.

3. Georgetown leads the series 56-45, but holds a 45-22 edge since the start of the Big East in 1979.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 75, Georgetown 69