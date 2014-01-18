(Updated: INSERTS seasons that Callandrillo played for Seton Hall in Game Notebook)

Seton Hall 67, Georgetown 57: Fuquan Edwin scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half as the visiting Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak.

Edwin hit five 3-pointers and poured in 14 points during a decisive 15-4 run to turn a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead as Seton Hall (11-7, 2-3 Big East) won at Georgetown (11-6, 3-3) for the first time since 2003. Sterling Gibbs scored 11 points and Eugene Teague added 10 and nine rebounds to help the Pirates storm back from a 10-point second-half deficit.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera had a team-high 14 points for the Hoyas, who blew a 17-point second-half lead in a loss to Xavier on Wednesday. Aaron Bowen scored 13 points and Mikael Hopkins had 11 points and 15 boards for Georgetown, which was held without a field goal for the final 9:40.

The opening 20 minutes featured cold shooting at the outset before each teams went on a big run. Jaren Sina came off the bench to knock down a pair of 3-pointers and score eight points in a 17-4 burst to put the Pirates ahead 25-21, but the Hoyas closed with a 14-1 spurt to take a 35-26 lead into the locker room.

A 3-pointer by Reggie Cameron in the first minute of the second half gave the Hoyas their biggest lead at 38-28, but the Pirates slowly chipped away before taking a 48-47 lead on Edwin’s 3-point play midway through the half. That ignited a sensational spurt by Edwin, who buried three 3-pointers to extend the lead to 60-51 with 4:18 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Edwin also had five steals to give him 263 for his career, breaking the school record of 260 held by Dan Callandrillo (1978-82). ... The Hoyas, playing without starting C Josh Smith (academics) for the fourth straight game and F Jabril Trawick (broken jaw) for the third in a row, shot 6-of-28 after halftime. ... Teague, back in the lineup for the first time since suffering a concussion on Dec. 27, picked up two fouls in the first 2 1/2 minutes but contributed nine points and five rebounds in the second half.