Georgetown 73, Seton Hall 67: Jabril Trawick scored 19 points as the Hoyas closed out the regular season with a victory at home to claim the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big East tournament.

Trawick made 6-of-10 from the field and added three steals for Georgetown (20-9, 12-6), which was without leading scorer D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera, who sat out with a lower body injury. Joshua Smith put up nine points and eight rebounds and Tre Campbell added 13 points for the Hoyas.

Angel Delgado had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Sterling Gibbs registered 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting for Seton Hall (16-14, 6-12). Brandon Mobley supplied 15 points and Khadeen Carrington contributed 10 points for the Pirates.

Campbell scored seven points in the opening six minutes of the first half to lead the Hoyas to a 15-7 advantage, but the Pirates slowly closed the gap before Mobley’s back-to-back jumpers cut the deficit to 25-24 with three minutes left. The Hoyas responded by scoring the final seven points of the half to lead 32-24 at intermission.

The 7-0 run to end the first half turned into 16-0 as Isaac Copeland and Trawick nailed triples to help increase the Georgetown advantage to 41-24 with 17 minutes left. The Pirates got to within nine points on a 3-pointer by Gibbs, but Mikael Hopkins scored seven straight points to stretch the lead back to 59-42 with seven minutes remaining and the Hoyas held on for their 20th win of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: No. 7 seed Seton Hall will open the Big East tournament Wednesday against No. 10 seed Marquette. ... The Hoyas gained the second seed thanks to No. 21 Butler’s win over No. 23 Providence on Saturday. ... The Pirates lost for the eighth time in nine games despite shooting 46.6 percent, including 6-of-13 from beyond the arc.