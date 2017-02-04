Seton Hall beats Georgetown in OT

Angel Delgado had 26 points and 17 rebounds as Seton Hall ended a two-game losing skid by outlasting Georgetown 68-66 in overtime on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Khadeen Carrington scored 16 points for the Pirates (14-8, 4-6 in the Big East), who won despite shooting only 35.5 percent from the field.

The back-and-forth game swung Seton Hall's way for good on Desi Rodriquez's jumper with 1:02 remaining for a 67-66 lead. The Pirates had lost five of six.

L.J. Peak had 18 points and Rodney Pryor added 13 for the Hoyas (13-11, 4-7). Georgetown entered the game with a three-game winning streak, but exited with a tough loss while making only 1-for-19 on 3-pointers.

Madison Jones split two free throws for Seton Hall with 4.7 seconds left after a stumbling Pryor turned the ball over in the offensive end.

After Jones missed the second free throw, Peak couldn't get off a desperation shot in time.

The second half between two teams likely fighting for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth featured seven lead changes and six ties, with the last one at 61-61 on Carrington's scoop shot with 36.7 seconds remaining.

Carrington was called for a charge on his next drive, fouling out with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Seton Hall started the game with a 16-4 run as Georgetown missed 9 of 11 shots.

With Pryor scoring five points including Georgetown's first 3-pointer, the Hoyas turned the first half around with a late 19-6 surge for a 29-26 lead.

Delgado's interior muscle helped the Pirates regain momentum as Seton Hall entered halftime with a 36-32 lead.