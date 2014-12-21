Preview: Seton Hall at Georgia

Seton Hall has won nine of its first 10 games, and heading into Sunday’s contest at Georgia, coach Kevin Willard knows his shooters are the spark behind the Pirates’ hot start. “We always have guys out there who can make shots,” Willard said after the Pirates beat South Florida on Thursday, 89-69, placing five players in double figures while shooting 53.8 percent. The Bulldogs have won two in a row and five out of seven, topping Colorado 64-57 on Dec. 7.

Georgia’s challenge will be to shake off a two-week layoff for final exams as it plays four games in 14 days before opening SEC play Jan. 6 against Arkansas. Sophomore guard J.J. Frazier tied a career high against Colorado with 15 points – 12 in the second half – and placed four players in double figures in a balanced offensive effort. The Pirates feature Sterling Gibbs, 13th in the nation in 3-point shooting at 55.8 percent.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SETON HALL (9-1): The Pirates lead the Big East and rank 15th nationally in 3-point shooting at 41.7 percent. Gibbs averages 16.6 points while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and hitting 24-of-43 attempts from 3-point range, and is one of several Pirates capable of shouldering the load offensively. Brandon Mobley (50.6 percent) and Angel Delgado (60.7 percent) also are hitting more than half their attempts from the field, while Isaiah Whitehead averages 12.6 points.

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-3): The Bulldogs have surrendered 67 or more points once in the past six games, during an 88-76 defeat to No. 8 Gonzaga on Nov. 26. Georgia is 19th in the nation with six blocked shots per game, and its 38.8 percent field-goal defense is 63rd nationally. Marcus Thornton ranks sixth in the SEC in field-goal percentage (57.3) and 10th in scoring (14.9 points).

TIP-INS

1. Delgado leads the Big East in rebounding at 9.6 per contest, reaching double digits in boards five times.

2. Frazier is 15th in the nation in free-throw shooting at 92.3 percent.

3. Seton Hall’s lone defeat came Dec. 9 at No. 11 Wichita State, 77-68.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 73, Georgia 65