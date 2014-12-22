(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Khadeen” in graph 3)

Georgia 65, Seton Hall 47: Kenny Gaines scored 15 points to lead a balanced effort as the host Bulldogs showed no signs of rust in routing the Pirates.

Georgia (6-3), playing for the first time in two weeks, never trailed in dominating from start to finish, scoring 12 of the game’s first 14 points and leading by as many as 21 in the opening half. Marcus Thornton added 13 points, and J.J. Frazier scored six points with career-highs in rebounds (11), assists (seven) and steals (three).

Brandon Mobley, Desi Rodriguez and Khadeen Carrington each scored eight points for the Pirates (9-2), whose only previous loss came Dec. 9 at No. 11 Wichita State. Leading scorer Sterling Gibbs finished with three points on 1-of-11 shooting as Seton Hall struggled in all aspects offensively, shooting 29.6 percent from the field, 3-of-20 from 3-point range and 12-of-21 from the free-throw line.

Gaines scored six of the Bulldogs’ first 12 points as Georgia sprinted to a 12-2 lead, and after Isaiah Whitehead’s 3-pointer brought the Pirates within 14-7, six different Bulldogs scored during a 13-4 run to extend the advantage to 27-11 with a little more than eight minutes left in the half. Seton Hall drew within 27-18 before the Bulldogs took off again, closing the half with a 14-4 burst to take a 41-22 halftime lead.

Thornton converted a three-point play to open the second half and Gaines followed with a 3-pointer, and Nemanja Djurisic’s dunk off a Gaines steal pushed the Georgia lead to 51-27 a little more than six minutes into the period. Yante Maten blocked five shots as the Bulldogs dominated the interior, outrebounding Seton Hall 50-31.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia shot 11-of-19 from the free-throw line in the first half and finished 16-of-26, while the Pirates missed all four of their first-half attempts. … The layoff benefited Gaines, who separated his shoulder diving for a loose ball in Georgia’s Dec. 7 victory over Colorado. … The Pirates failed to have a double-digit scorer for the first time since Feb. 2, 2011 against West Virginia.