Preview: Illinois State vs. Seton Hall

Of all the favorites heading into the Paradise Jam – a list that included Clemson and LSU – only Seton Hall advanced to the winner’s bracket where it will play Illinois State for the tournament championship Monday in the Virgin Islands. The Pirates grabbed an 85-67 victory over Gardner-Webb in the semifinals and the final score was just as lopsided as it indicates. Seton Hall put the Runnin’ Bulldogs in their place with a 12-3 run to start the game that included 3-pointers from Isaiah Whitehead and Jaren Sina and never looked back.

The Pirates outrebounded the much smaller Runnin’ Bulldogs by 15 (48-33), shot 50 percent (17-of-34) in the second half and easily won the game despite shooting 11 fewer free throws (33-22). It might be too early to put labels on Seton Hall, but it could be better than expected. The Pirates face a Red Birds team that has been just as impressive in the Paradise Jam with wins over Weber State in the first round and Old Dominion in the semifinals.

TV: 9 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SETON HALL (3-0): Sterling Gibbs has led the team in scoring in back-to-back games but he isn’t necessarily the go-to scorer, which says a lot about the Pirates balance. Brandon Mobley was the scoring leader in the season opener and Desi Rodriguez scored a career-high 15 points off the bench against Gardner-Webb. Once Whitehead solves the riddle that is his jumper (3-for-12 against Gardner-Webb), the Pirates could emerge as more than a sleeper in the Big East.

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (2-1): DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game and has shot 13-of-24 and grabbed 13 rebounds in two tournament victories. Daishon Knight puts up 14.3 points, but it is the defense that has carried the team in the Virgin Islands with just 54.5 points allowed. Opponents tend to have difficulty solving Illinois State’s 2-3 zone, which forced 13 turnovers against Old Dominion.

TIP-INS

1. Free-throw shooting remains an issue for the Pirates (14-of-22 versus Gardner-Webb) and they are shooting 54.3 percent from the line through three games.

2. Whitehead is in a shooting slump (7-of-30), but he had six assists against Gardner-Webb.

3. Illinois State’s active 2-3 zone limited Old Dominion leading scorer Trey Freeman, who came in averaging 20.3 points, to 6-of-17 from the floor – including 1-for-8 from long range – and 16 points.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 65, Illinois State 51