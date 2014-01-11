Preview: Seton Hall at Marquette

Seton Hall and Marquette each look to take a step toward establishing consistency when they meet in Big East play in Milwaukee on Saturday. Seton Hall has dropped two straight after opening its conference schedule by winning a double-overtime thriller over Providence, while Marquette has sandwiched a win over DePaul between losses to Creighton and Xavier in three Big East contests. “Maybe we can gain some consistency and get on a run,” Marquette coach Buzz Williams told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Our spirits are up,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said after the loss to Xavier. “We just have to stay focused on getting better.” The Pirates should get a lift against Marquette with the possible returns of multiple players who missed the Xavier game. Though Gene Teague’s status still is up in the air due a concussion, both Aaron Geramipoor (ankle) and Fuquan Edwin (knee) are expected to be available on Saturday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, MSG, FSN Wisconsin

ABOUT SETON HALL (10-6, 1-2 Big East): The progress of Teague, who is one of five Pirates averaging double figures at 10.8 points, has been significant over the course of the last week, according to Willard. Teague’s absence is most significant on the glass, where the Pirates miss his team-leading 9.4 rebounds that rank second in the conference behind Butler’s Kameron Woods (9.7). Sterling Gibbs is Seton Hall’s leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (9-7, 1-2 Big East): Williams singled out being dominated on the boards, 39-20, as the biggest reason for the Golden Eagles’ loss to Xavier. “That was the game,” he said. “I’ve never seen it. We have to be tougher. That’s it.” Marquette was leading the Big East in rebounding margin prior to running into the Musketeers, and that setback slipped the Golden Eagles to fourth in the conference in the category.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette leads the Big East in scoring defense, allowing 63.1 points, but ranks last in scoring offense (71.4).

2. Seton Hall ranks third in the conference in scoring at 77.5 points but is dead last in points allowed (72.6).

3. The Golden Eagles have won three straight and nine of 10 in the all-time series against Seton Hall.

PREDICTION: Marquette 75, Seton Hall 74