Preview: Seton Hall at Marquette

A pair of teams mired in three-game losing streaks will square off when Seton Hall visits Marquette on Wednesday night in the first of two matchups in an 11-day span between the struggling Big East Conference rivals. Seton Hall climbed to No. 19 nationally after winning its first two conference games but has since dropped four of its last five, including a 20-point thumping at Butler on Sunday. Marquette has been a nemesis for the Pirates, winning five straight in the series.

The Golden Eagles are sitting in ninth place in the 10-team Big East but four of their five league losses have come by a combined 16 points while their latest setback was a 10-point defeat to Georgetown in overtime in the opener of a three-game homestand. “We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “There’s not one team in our league that is going to throw us a pity party, and we’re not going to throw ourselves a pity party.” Marquette is attempting to avoid its first four-game skid since closing last season with four consecutive losses.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-6, 3-4 Big East): The Pirates have struggled to find a secondary scoring option in the absence of freshman guard Isaiah Whitehead, who has missed eight games with a stress fracture in his foot and is expected to sit out at least two more contests. Leading scorer Sterling Gibbs is receiving more defensive attention and has struggled over the past two games, scoring a combined 18 points while shooting 6-for-27 from the field, including 2-of-14 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Jared Sina is also batting a slump that has seen him connect on only 8-of-44 shots over the past six games.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-9, 2-5): A bright spot in Saturday’s overtime loss to Georgetown was the play of freshman Duane Wilson, who matched Matt Carlino with a team-high 26 points while setting a season high with six 3-pointers as the Golden Eagles finished 13-of-25 from behind the arc. “That’s great for me,” Carlino said of Wilson’s long-range shooting. “That’s great for the whole team. That’s what we want.” Carlino, who paces the team at 14.6 points per game, has been lighting it up over the past three games, averaging 24.7 points while shooting a blistering 16-of-28 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette is among the nation’s worst rebounding teams at 30.9 per game.

2. Pirates freshman F Angel Delgado has six double-doubles on the season.

3. The Golden Eagles are 15-2 all time against Seton Hall.

PREDICTION: Marquette 64, Seton Hall 62