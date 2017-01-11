Preview: Seton Hall at Marquette

Marquette faces visiting Seton Hall on Wednesday for the second time in 11 days, but this time it will try to keep victory from slipping away in the final minute. The Golden Eagles allowed the Pirates to score six unanswered points in the final 38 seconds to steal a 69-66 Big East victory.

The teams went in opposite directions in the interim with Marquette falling by 12 points at No. 1 Villanova and Seton Hall routing DePaul by 31. While most are aware of the Pirates' big three of Khadeen Carrington, Angel Delgado and Desi Rodriguez, who together account for 49.1 points and 19.7 rebounds per game, a lesser-known freshman from Marquette is making waves in the Big East. Markus Howard is sixth in scoring (19.3), eighth in field goal percentage (59.4), tied for first in free throw percentage (8-for-8) and first in 3-point percentage (70.6) in conference games. Howard must continue his strong play and get help from the likes of Luke Fischer, Jajuan Johnson and Haanif Cheatham if the Golden Eagles are to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-3, 2-1 Big East): While Carrington, Delgado and Rodriguez garner all the headlines for their offensive exploits, another player does the dirty work of rebounding and playing excellent defense for the Pirates. Junior Ismael Sanogo was instrumental in the comeback against Marquette by grabbing a pair of rebounds and coming up with a steal in the final minute before helping to deny the Golden Eagles a shot on their final possession. The 6-9 forward averages only 3.3 points, but collects 7.1 rebounds per game and does all the little things that a team needs to be successful.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-5, 1-2): Whether it is the emergence of Howard or the tougher defense faced in the Big East or both, Cheatham endured three difficult games since the start of league play. The sophomore, who averaged 15.3 points in the season's first six games, produced 8.4 per game over the last nine contests, including a total of 10 points in the Golden Eagle's three league games. Fischer, who made 1-of-5 from the field against Villanova, has also seen his output drop to eight points per game in Big East tilts.

TIP-INS

1. Johnson, a senior who leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 13.3 points per game, plays his 100th game for Marquette on Wednesday.

2. Delgado recorded his ninth straight double-double against DePaul and is trying to become the first Seton Hall player to record 10 in a row since the late Eddie Griffin accomplished the feat in 2001.

3. Seton Hall won the last three meetings, but trails 15-6 in the series.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 71, Marquette 65