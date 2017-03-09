Seton Hall begins defense of its Big East Tournament title when it meets Marquette on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fifth-seeded Pirates and fourth-seeded Golden Eagles split a pair of games in early January and each was decided by three points.

The Pirates, who closed the regular season with four straight victories, will likely be without an important reserve in forward Ismael Sanogo, who missed the regular season finale and is doubtful for this game with an ankle injury. Sanogo doesn't score much, but is a strong defender and second on the team in rebounding (5.7 per game). "I'm not sure there is any guy his size (6-8) who plays with more heart and determination," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski told reporters of Sanogo, who grabbed 19 rebounds in the two games against the Golden Eagles. "He's as good a college rebounder as I've seen." Marquette freshman Markus Howard gets his first taste of the Big East Tournament after leading the nation in 3-point shooting during the regular season, which the Golden Eagles closed with wins in five games.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (20-10): With Sanogo out, Angel Delgado needs to be better than he was in his previous four Big East Tournament games, in which he averaged 8.7 points and seven rebounds. The junior from the Dominican Republic nearly doubled those numbers during the regular season, averaging 15.7 points and a nation-best 13.1 rebounds while producing 25 double-doubles - tied for most in the country. Delgado cannot do it alone and needs juniors Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez to have big games as either can go for 20 or more points, something they have done a combined 20 times this season.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (19-11): After an inconsistent start to his first season with the Golden Eagles, junior Andrew Rowsey has become a critical part of their success and earned Big East Sixth Man Award honors for his efforts. Rowsey hasn't been the prolific scorer he was at UNC Asheville, where he averaged better than 19 points in two seasons, but he's been a solid complement, putting up 11.2 points and shooting well from everywhere on the floor. After Howard and Rowsey, Marquette can get solid production from a handful of players, namely Jajuan Johnson, Luke Fischer, Katin Reinhardt, Haanif Cheatham and Sam Hauser.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette, which has never played in the Big East final, is 10-11 in the tournament.

2. The Pirates, who posted a 6-16 mark against the Golden Eagles, are 11-25 as a lower seed in this tournament and 9-11 in quarterfinal games.

3. Only four teams have repeated as champions of the Big East Tournament in its 37-year history and only Syracuse (2005-06) and Louisville (2012-13) have done so this century.

PREDICTION: Marquette 78, Seton Hall 75