(Updated: CORRECTS Marquette team rebounds second sentence third graph CHANGES time Oliver 3-pointer first sentence fifth graph CHANGES time Mayo FT second sentence fifth graph)

Marquette 67, Seton Hall 66: Todd Mayo led all scorers with 19 points as the host Golden Eagles withstood a late rally to topple the Pirates in Big East play.

Jamil Wilson added 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Marquette (10-7, 2-2), which has alternated wins and losses in its last six games. Derrick Wilson chipped in eight points for the Golden Eagles and Mayo’s point total included a 9-of-9 showing at the free-throw line, including a pair of late makes that proved crucial to securing the win.

Brian Oliver’s 15 points led the offense for Seton Hall (10-7, 1-3), which has lost three in a row after a double-overtime win over Providence to open conference play. Sterling Gibbs totaled 13 points and a game-high five assists and Patrik Auda finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates, who were beaten on the glass by Marquette 35-28.

The Golden Eagles shot 56 percent in the opening 20 minutes to stake claim to a 40-26 halftime advantage. Wilson had 12 of his 16 points at the break to lead Marquette in the first half, while Stephane Manga scored all nine of his points before halftime on 3-of-3 shooting to pace Seton Hall.

After trailing by as many as 16 in the second half, the Pirates slowly edged back, pulling to within 65-63 on a 3-pointer from Oliver with 23 seconds remaining. The comeback proved too little, too late, however, as a pair of free throws from Mayo with 21 seconds left rendered Gibbs’ late 3-pointer irrelevant.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Eagles won their fourth straight against Seton Hall and have rolled off 10 of 11 in the series. ... G Fuquan Edwin (knee) and F Aaron Geramipoor (ankle) both returned from injury for Seton Hall. Edwin scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, while Geramipoor had a single board and did not score. ... Marquette finished just 3-of-15 from 3-point range.