Seton Hall 80, Marquette 70: Sterling Gibbs scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to go with 10 assists as visiting Seton Hall pulled away to halt a three-game losing streak.

Khadeen Carrington matched his season high with 20 points and fellow freshman Angel Delgado contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Pirates (14-6, 4-4 Big East) connected on a season-high 13-pointers to post their first win in eight tries at Marquette and hand the Golden Eagles (10-10, 2-6) their fourth consecutive defeat. Brandon Mobley added 13 points as Seton Hall ended a five-game skid in the series.

Matt Carlino led the way with 16 points for Marquette, which couldn’t recover after the Pirates opened the second half with a 22-3 blitz. Sandy Cohen III scored 11 points off the bench and Derrick Wilson and Juan Anderson added 10 apiece for the Golden Eagles.

Mobley capped a 14-0 burst early in the second half with back-to-back dunks as the Pirates stretched a four-point halftime edge to 49-30 with 15:47 to play. Gibbs then took over by knocking down three straight 3-pointers as part of a personal 11-point run to make it 60-36 with just under 13 minutes remaining.

Marquette didn’t fold and countered with a 14-2 burst to pull within 62-50 on Cohen’s 3-pointer with 7:04 left, but Gibbs buried a 3 on the ensuing possession and the Golden Eagles never got any closer until the final seconds. Marquette hit eight of its first 12 shots to erase an early six-point deficit, but Gibbs scored five straight points to help Seton Hall take a 32-28 lead into the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gibbs entering in a shooting slump, connecting on 6-of-27 overall and 2-of-14 from beyond the arc in his previous two games, but he finished 9-of-17 and knocked down 6-of-12 3-pointers. ... Marquette finished the opening half by hitting 4-of-18 shots and began the second by missing 7-of-8 and committing three turnovers to allow Seton Hall to break it open. ... Delgado registered his Big East-leading seventh double-double of the season.