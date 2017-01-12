Marquette tops Seton Hall to snap skid

Markus Howard sank four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as Marquette snapped a two-game losing streak with an 89-86 overtime victory over Seton Hall Wednesday night at the Bradley Center.

Howard knocked down eight of 17 shots overall to pace a Golden Eagles offense that connected at a 47.6 percent clip and went 9-for-20 on 3-point attempts.

Marquette also got 17 from Haanif Cheatham and 15 from Luke Fischer, who hit six of eight shots and finished with eight rebounds.

Desi Rodriguez led Seton Hall with 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Kahdeen Charrington scored 22 and Angel Delgado added 14 but went 3-for-12 from the floor.

Shooting was a big problem for the Pirates, who went 28-of-71 (39.4 percent) from the floor and 9-of-27 from distance.

Marquette shot 55.6 percent and sank four of eight 3-point attempts in the first half while holding Seton Hall to 9-for-30 shooting, including a 1-of-8 mark from beyond the arc but after the Golden Eagles used a 15-0 run to take a 22-8 lead, the Pirates went on a 15-0 run of their own to go up, 23-22, on a Rodriguez layup with 4:47 left.

Marquette recovered and went into the half up, 35-30, but Seton Hall went back ahead with a 9-0 spurt and led, 45-42 after Rodriguez knocked down a jumper with 15:59 remaining.

Howard snapped the Golden Eagles' drought with a 3-pointer at the 12:40 mark, getting Marquette back within one and a pair of free throws from Fischer put the Golden Eagles ahead for good.

Cheatham converted a three-point play to make it a 10-point game with 3:53. Kahdeen Carrington made it a two-point game, sinking a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.

Cheatam missed a pair of free throws and Carrington tied it up at 77 on a short jumper with 2.7 left, sending the game to overtime.