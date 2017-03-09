Seton Hall tops Marquette in Big East quarterfinals

Khadeen Carrington scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Seton Hall, which advanced to the semifinals of the Big East Tournament with an 82-76 victory over Marquette Thursday afternoon at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Pirates (20-10) advance to face top-seed Villanova Friday night in a semifinal.

Seeded fifth in the 10-team tournament, the Pirates shot 44 percent, made six 3-pointers and connected on 22 of 23 free-throw attempts. Myles Powell added 17 and Angel Delgado scored 12 on 6-of-11 shooting and added 16 rebounds but fell one assist short of a triple-double. Madison Jones and Desi Rodriguez finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Fourth-Seeded Marquette got 23 points from Andrew Rowsey, 16 from Markus Howard and 12 from Katin Reinhardt, but the Golden Eagles shot just 40 percent from the floor despite hitting 13 of 30 3-pointers.

Rowsey scored 12 in the first half for Marquette, which shot 41.4 percent from the floor but made five of its last seven shots to go into halftime tied at 35.

But the Golden Eagles cooled off significantly over the final 20 minutes, connecting at a 33 percent clip. Seton Hall broke the game open with a 17-2 run early in the second half, then closed the door with a 10-2 spurt down the stretch.

Carrington went 10 for 10 from the line in the second half.

Marquette finished the season 19-11 (10-8 Big East) and will wait for Selection Sunday to learn if it is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.