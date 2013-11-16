Preview: Seton Hall at Merce

Defending Atlantic Sun regular-season champion Mercer looks for a signature non-conference victory when the Bears host Seton Hall on Saturday. The Bears are tough to beat in their own building, going 15-1 there a year ago - with the only loss against Florida Gulf Coast - and blowing out NAIA opponent Reinhardt 95-53 in this year’s home opener. The Pirates, who are 2-0 for the third time in four seasons under coach Kevin Willard, have won five of their last six non-conference road games.

Mercer was left out of the NCAA Tournament a year ago after falling to tournament darling Florida Gulf Coast in the conference tournament. Beating Seton Hall might not be the kind of resume-builder the Bears would need to get an at-large bid from what historically is a one-bid conference, but the Pirates do have decent victories over Niagara and Kent State. The teams have met only once, with Seton Hall winning 80-77 in overtime in 2011.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT SETON HALL (2-0): The Pirates need to defend a bit better - they’ve allowed opponents to shoot 42.6 percent - but they have a nice complement of offensive weapons. Sophomore Sterling Gibbs is off to a spectacular start, averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists. Forward Patrik Auda averages 13 points and six rebounds, and swingman Fuquan Edwin, a second-team All-Big East selection in the preseason, has chipped in 11.5 points per contest.

ABOUT MERCER (1-1): The Bears start five seniors, all of whom were part of the teams that won 51 games over the past two seasons, so they are an experienced group. Big man Daniel Coursey (17 points, 9.5 rebounds) leads the way, but point guard Langston Hall (12 points, 5.5 assists) is the catalyst. Mercer was tremendous on the boards against Reinhardt, pulling down 60 rebounds, and ranks 15th in the nation with 49 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall has made 30 or more free throws in each of its first two games.

2. Hall needs 28 assists to break the school’s career record, and Coursey is 33 blocks shy of the school’s all-time mark.

3. Edwin had 15 points, seven rebounds and a school-record eight steals in the previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Mercer 75, Seton Hall 73