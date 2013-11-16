Mercer 77, Seton Hall 74 (2OT): Langston Hall scored 24 points, including 15 in the two overtime periods, to lead the Bears past the visiting Pirates.

Hall spent most of the first half on the bench with foul trouble, but took over in the extra sessions, scoring all nine points for Mercer (2-1) in the first overtime. Bud Thomas added 17 points and Daniel Coursey and Ike Nwamu scored 10 apiece for the Bears.

Fuquan Edwin poured in a career-high 35 for Seton Hall (2-1) and Gene Teague added nine points and 12 rebounds. Leading scorer Sterling Gibbs was saddled with foul trouble and ended with a season-low nine points after fouling out in the second overtime.

The Pirates led by as many as 12 in the first half, but didn’t score a field goal in the final 6:15 as Mercer climbed within 28-27 at the break. Seton Hall spread it back out to 52-43 on Edwin’s layup off a Tom Maayan steal with 8:26 left before the Bears answered with a 13-2 run to regain the lead.

Gibbs hit a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to tie it at 56 and neither team could convert down the stretch in regulation. Jakob Gollon’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the second overtime gave the Bears the lead for good, and Hall converted four straight free throws to help Mercer hold on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The all-time series is tied at one apiece with both contests going to overtime and being decided by three points. … Mercer improved to 17-1 at home since the start of last season. … After making 30 or more free throws in each of its first two games, Seton Hall was 17-of-30 from the foul line. Mercer was 13-of-18.