Preview: Seton Hall vs. Nevada

As debuts go, Seton Hall’s Isaiah Whitehead would like to forget about his and turn the page quickly when the Pirates take on Nevada in a first-round matchup of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands on Friday. The Big East Preseason Rookie of the Year, Whitehead was just 1-for-10 from the field for two points with four turnovers in a season-opening victory over Mercer. It was Whitehead’s first official game as a collegian but he is also a five-star recruit and the gem of Seton Hall’s highly regarded freshman class.

“I thought Isaiah played terrible. And you know what? I knew he would,“ Seton Hall coach Ralph Willard told reporters after the Mercer game. ”I went and checked every freshman [in the conference] and looked at how they played. Not one guy in their first game played good.” Whitehead wasn’t the only Pirate to struggle against Mercer as Khadeen Carrington, Rashed Anthony, Angel Delgado along with Whitehead went a combined 5-of-26 from the floor. Jjustified or not considering his experience, there is a fair amount of hype surrounding Whitehead and Seton Hall needs him to step up.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SETON HALL (1-0): A neutral court may be the best medicine for Whitehead, a product of Brooklyn, who after hoisting bad shots and committing four turnovers appeared nervous playing in front of numerous family and friends. Whitehead and the other newcomers have to provide more balance offensively to compliment forward Brandon Mobley, who missed just two of nine shots against Mercer for 19 points. Willard wasn’t satisfied with the Pirates’ transition defense although that shouldn’t be much of a factor against Nevada who is more of a mid-tempo team.

ABOUT NEVADA (2-0): The Wolf Pack have back-to-back victories, but they were uninspiring nonetheless against Cal Poly and Division II Adams State. Nevada runs eight deep with guards Marqueze Coleman and Michael Perez, swingman D.J. Fenner, forward A.J. West and junior-college transfer Kaileb Rodriguez in the starting five. Tyron Criswell, another junior-college transfer, and Eric Cooper come off the bench along with forward Ronnie Stevens.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall returns to the Paradise Jam for the second time in five years under Willard.

2. Pirates G Sterling Gibbs finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in the victory against Mercer.

3. Despite being outscored 40-34 in the second half, Nevada held on to defeat Adams State, 69-64, to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2006-07

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 70, Nevada 61