Seton Hall 68, Nevada 60: Sterling Gibbs scored 15 points and Brandon Mobley added 12 as the Pirates closed out the late-charging Wolfpack to advance in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.

Seton Hall moves on to face Gardner-Webb, which upset Clemson in the first round, on Sunday while Nevada plays the Tigers on Saturday. Khadeen Carrington scored 11 points while Angel Delgado collected nine rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, for the Pirates (2-0).

Seton Hall held a 19-point lead with 5:51 left in the game but Nevada (2-1) came charging back and closed within six points with 1:16 left but couldn’t get any closer. Michael Perez led the Wolfpack with 12 points, Marqueze Coleman added 11 while AJ West and D.J. Fenner, the team’s leading scorer at 15 points a game, each had 10.

Seton Hall used a 7-0 run to open up a 27-18 lead with 6:21 left in the first half but Nevada closed within six points at 28-22. But after Mobley made a layup and Isaiah Whitehead drained a deep 3-pointer, the Pirates built a 33-22 lead and took a 37-27 advantage into intermission.

The Pirates opened the second half with a 12-4 burst to take a 49-31 lead. The spurt started with a layup by Gibbs but the Wolfpack finally ended the run by converting a conventional three-point play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall emerged victorious despite shooting just 40.4 percent (23-of-57) from the floor. … Fenner, who hit 2-of-4 from 3-point range in Nevada’s last game against Adams State, was just 1-for-6 against the Pirates. … Seton Hall outrebounded Nevada, 39-29.