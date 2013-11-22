Preview: Seton Hall at Oklahoma

Under third-year coach Lon Kruger, Oklahoma is playing at a faster offensive pace and trying to increase its defensive tempo, and the results are evident. The Sooners look to stay unbeaten when they square off with Seton Hall on Friday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The winner will face either No. 1 Michigan State or Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The Sooners are averaging 87.3 points this season after increasing their average point totals from 66 in 2010-11 to 69.1 the following season and 70.6 last year. ”We’re running, playing, dunking, shooting 3s,“ said Sooners guard Je‘lon Hornbeak. ”That gets the crowd into it, gets us into it. And we play hard on defense to get steals, layups and dunks. Overall, it creates a better atmosphere for the fans and for us.” The Pirates are also off to a strong start offensively, scoring at least 74 points in all four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Tru TV

ABOUT SETON HALL (3-1): The Pirates defeated in-state rival Monmouth on Monday 82-66 behind Patrik Auda’s 27 points on 8-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds. Sterling Gibbs had 16 points and leads the team in scoring (17) and assists (4.5). However, Fuquan Edwin - the team’s leading scorer last season -- managed only three points on 1-of-6 shooting and committed three of the Pirates’ 14 turnovers against Monmouth.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (3-0): In Oklahoma’s 20-point win over Idaho last Wednesday, Cameron Clark scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures. Ryan Spangler had 13 points and a team-high three blocks although he is the tallest player to take the court for the Sooners this season at 6-8. After averaging 7.8 points on 38.8 percent shooting a season ago, sophomore guard Buddy Hield currently leads Oklahoma at 18.3 points on 48.7 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Eight different players have made at least one 3-pointer for Oklahoma this season.

2. Seton Hall has a total of 13 blocked shots in four games.

3. Despite their fast-paced style, the Sooners are only averaging 10.7 turnovers per game.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 81, Seton Hall 70