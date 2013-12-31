Preview: Seton Hall at Providence

A pair of rivals from the former Big East face off in the opener of the new version of the conference when Providence hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday. The Friars took a ranked Massachusetts squad to overtime on Saturday but could not pull out the win, sending them into conference play with three losses in the last seven games. The Pirates went 3-15 in the Big East last season, but come in with some momentum after a pair of wins.

Seton Hall will likely be without one of its best players in center Gene Teague, who was wheeled off the court with a head injury Friday after taking a bad fall. “He was just knocked out,” coach Kevin Willard to the Newark Star-Ledger. “He hit the floor and was convulsing. I think that’s what made everybody a little scared.” Providence endured its share of injuries in the pre-conference slate and is putting even more of the offense on the shoulders of Bryce Cotton with point guard Kris Dunn out following shoulder surgery.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (9-4): Teague had 18 points and 11 rebounds against Lafayette before going down and leads the Pirates in rebounding (9.4), but stayed in the hospital for a few days with what Willard described as a bad concussion. “I’ve never seen anything like that,” forward Patrik Auda told the paper. “I just wanted him to get up and start walking again.” Forward Brandon Mobley stepped up with 11 rebounds in the 90-58 victory over Lafayette and will be counted on for more production down low along with Auda and senior swingman Brian Oliver.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (10-3): Cotton is the undisputed star of the Friars and is averaging 19.5 points despite being the focus of every opposing defense. Tasked with running the point as well, Cotton is averaging 22.3 points and 7.7 assists in the last three contests. Cotton played all 45 minutes against Massachusetts and forced overtime with a jumper before hitting a tying 3-pointer in the extra period. “We have to learn how to finish games,” forward LaDontae Henton told the Providence Journal. “Mainly that’s rebounding and not letting them get the offensive boards.”

TIP-INS

1. Cotton averaged 19 points as Providence took both meetings last season.

2. Pirates G Sterling Gibbs has scored in double figures in each of his last five games.

3. The Friars shoot 81.3 percent from the free-throw line, led by Cotton’s 90.7 percent.

PREDICTION: Providence 68, Seton Hall 62