Preview: Seton Hall vs. Providence

Seton Hall is enjoying its first two-game winning streak in the Big East tournament in more than a decade but will need to make it four in a row to gain an improbable entry to the NCAA tournament. The eighth-seeded Pirates will try to take their third straight when they face No. 4 seed Providence in the semifinals in New York on Friday. The Friars improved their at-large resume with a win over St. John’s in the quarterfinals.

Seton Hall picked up back-to-back wins in the Big East tournament for the first time since 2001 with a stunning upset of top-seeded Villanova in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Sterling Gibbs buried a buzzer-beating jumper and Eugene Teague collected 19 points and 12 rebounds in the 64-63 triumph. Providence, which split the regular-season series with the Pirates, nearly squandered a 17-point lead before pulling out a 79-74 victory over St. John’s in its quarterfinal matchup.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (17-16): The Pirates squandered a 15-point lead before battling back to beat Villanova and have secured a pair of one-point victories in the tournament after playing their way into the quarterfinals with a 51-50 triumph over Butler. Teague fought through the flu to post a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Butler and is 13-of-19 from the field in the two games. The senior center went for 17 points and 12 boards in a 74-69 loss to Providence at home on Feb. 28 after missing the 81-80 double-overtime triumph at the Friars on Dec. 31.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (21-11): The Friars entered the Big East tournament on the NCAA bubble and could use one more win to lock up their place in the field of 68. Big East second-leading scorer Bryce Cotton battled foul trouble and was held to 12 points on 1-of-9 shooting against St. John’s, but Josh Fortune helped pick up the slack with a career-high 24 points. Providence has plenty of bodies to throw at Teague down low with Kadeem Batts, Tyler Harris, LaDontae Henton and Carson Desrosiers, and all four of those forwards pulled down double-digit rebounds in the quarterfinals.

TIP-INS

1. Cotton, who averaged 24.5 points in the two meetings with Seton Hall, had a string of seven straight games scoring at least 22 points come to an end Thursday.

2. The Friars are making their first semifinals appearance since 1997.

3. Pirates leading scorer Fuquan Edwin is 7-of-28 from the field in the Big East tournament.

PREDICTION: Providence 72, Seton Hall 68