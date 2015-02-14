Preview: Seton Hall at Providence

Two teams in dire need of a victory to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes healthy meet when Providence hosts Seton Hall on Saturday in a critical Big East contest. Providence has dropped three of its last four games after a 74-68 loss to No. 6 Villanova on Wednesday and the Friars will face Seton Hall twice in the final six regular-season contests. The Pirates lost their third straight - and seventh in the last 10 - on Tuesday against Georgetown before sophomore guard Jaren Sina left the team.

Sina averaged only seven points, but put up 21 combined while making 5-of-12 from 3-point range in his last two games. Seton Hall must get more support for Sterling Gibbs, who is third in the league in scoring (17.1) behind leader LaDontae Henton (20.5) of Providence. Henton and Kris Dunn lead a capable offense for the Friars, but they will need to tighten up defensively after allowing 50 percent shooting or better the last two games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT SETON HALL (15-9, 5-7 Big East): The Pirates began league play with victories over Villanova and St. John’s, but have not been the same team since. Freshman Isaiah Whitehead, team’s second-leading scorer at 11.7, missed many of those contests due to an injury and scored 19 in his first game back before making only 6-of-28 from the field in the past three. Brandon Mobley is averaging 9.9 points while Angel Delgado leads the league in rebounding (9.7) and is fifth in field goal percentage (58.4).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-8, 7-5): Coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal that his Friars “played on their heels for 34 minutes and that was disappointing to see” against Villanova. Henton continued his solid play with 23 points against the Wildcats and Tyler Harris came off the bench to score 17, raising his average to 10.2 on the season. Dunn is the key to the Friars’ offense at the point while producing 15.2 points, a Big East-best 7.5 assists, six rebounds and a league-leading 2.7 steals per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates are first in the league in offensive rebounds per game (12.8) and Providence is third (11.5).

2. Gibbs is converting 46 percent of his 3-point attempts to lead the Big East and the Pirates are third in the league as a team (35.2).

3. Henton is the sixth player in Providence history to reach 1,900 points (1,902) and need 74 to move into fourth all time.

PREDICTION: Providence 76, Seton Hall 66