Preview: Seton Hall at Providence
January 17, 2016 / 1:19 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Seton Hall at Providence

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Providence will try to avoid looking too far ahead when it hosts Seton Hall in Big East action on Saturday. After the Pirates leave town, the 12th-ranked Friars hit the most difficult portion of their league slate, sandwiching home games against No. 23 Butler and No. 8 Xavier with a visit to No. 7 Villanova, the lone unbeaten in the conference.

Providence returns home to begin the stretch after grinding out a 50-48 victory at Creighton on Kris Dunn’s buzzer-beater. The dramatic shot put a nice finish on an otherwise ugly effort for the Friars, who opened 0-of-10 and shot 17.9 percent in the first half. The Pirates began conference play with a 20-point win over Marquette - the only team to defeat Providence since the end of November - and another triumph against DePaul, but they’ve lost two straight since then. Khadeen Carrington scored 17 points in an 82-67 loss to Creighton at home last Saturday.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-4, 2-2 Big East): Leading scorer Isaiah Whitehead (15.1 points per game), Desi Rodriguez (11.8) and Angel Delgado (9.3) played a combined 14 minutes in the second half against the Bluejays, although head coach Kevin Willard told reporters it was not for disciplinary reasons. Still, senior Derrick Gordon called a players-only meeting to make sure the two-game slide did not lead to anything more than that. “I just want to make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Gordon told NJ.com. “This is my last year. I want everybody to make sure we’re on the same page and that we don’t start pointing fingers.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (15-2, 3-1): The Friars continue to get plenty from Dunn and forward Ben Bentil - the top two scorers in the conference - but have seen some of the supporting cast hit a wall. Forward Rodney Bullock - the team’s third-leading scorer - was held scoreless in 22 minutes at Creighton after scoring eight points on 3-of-11 shooting versus Marquette. Fellow sophomore Jalen Lindsey, who ranks fourth, is 6-of-23 from the floor in Big East action.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall is 46-of-80 from the foul line over its last three games.

2. Friars G Ryan Fazekas is 1-of-9 from the floor - all 3-point tries - in two games since returning from a bout of mono.

3. Dunn averaged 18 points, eight assists and four steals in last season’s two-game sweep of the Pirates.

PREDICTION: Providence 81, Seton Hall 70

