Preview: Seton Hall at Providence

Providence will try to avoid looking too far ahead when it hosts Seton Hall in Big East action on Saturday. After the Pirates leave town, the 12th-ranked Friars hit the most difficult portion of their league slate, sandwiching home games against No. 23 Butler and No. 8 Xavier with a visit to No. 7 Villanova, the lone unbeaten in the conference.

Providence returns home to begin the stretch after grinding out a 50-48 victory at Creighton on Kris Dunn’s buzzer-beater. The dramatic shot put a nice finish on an otherwise ugly effort for the Friars, who opened 0-of-10 and shot 17.9 percent in the first half. The Pirates began conference play with a 20-point win over Marquette - the only team to defeat Providence since the end of November - and another triumph against DePaul, but they’ve lost two straight since then. Khadeen Carrington scored 17 points in an 82-67 loss to Creighton at home last Saturday.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-4, 2-2 Big East): Leading scorer Isaiah Whitehead (15.1 points per game), Desi Rodriguez (11.8) and Angel Delgado (9.3) played a combined 14 minutes in the second half against the Bluejays, although head coach Kevin Willard told reporters it was not for disciplinary reasons. Still, senior Derrick Gordon called a players-only meeting to make sure the two-game slide did not lead to anything more than that. “I just want to make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Gordon told NJ.com. “This is my last year. I want everybody to make sure we’re on the same page and that we don’t start pointing fingers.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (15-2, 3-1): The Friars continue to get plenty from Dunn and forward Ben Bentil - the top two scorers in the conference - but have seen some of the supporting cast hit a wall. Forward Rodney Bullock - the team’s third-leading scorer - was held scoreless in 22 minutes at Creighton after scoring eight points on 3-of-11 shooting versus Marquette. Fellow sophomore Jalen Lindsey, who ranks fourth, is 6-of-23 from the floor in Big East action.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall is 46-of-80 from the foul line over its last three games.

2. Friars G Ryan Fazekas is 1-of-9 from the floor - all 3-point tries - in two games since returning from a bout of mono.

3. Dunn averaged 18 points, eight assists and four steals in last season’s two-game sweep of the Pirates.

PREDICTION: Providence 81, Seton Hall 70