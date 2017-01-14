Preview: Seton Hall at Providence

Both Seton Hall and host Providence will be trying to bounce back from narrow defeats when they meet Saturday in a Big East clash and the 100th all-time matchup between the old rivals. Seton Hall rallied late in the second half to force overtime at Marquette on Wednesday before falling 89-86.

Desi Rodriguez scored a career-high 30 points in the setback for the Pirates and the junior forward is averaging 22.8 points since conference play began. The Friars have lost five of six games overall after a 10-2 start and they blew a five-point lead in the final minute of a 64-63 loss at DePaul on Tuesday. Point guard Kyron Cartwright was able to play after leaving his previous game with a knee issue, but the sophomore shot 1-for-6 and had five turnovers. Providence was without starting swingman Jalen Lindsey - the team's top perimeter threat at 45.5 percent from 3-point range - and his thumb injury could keep him out Saturday as well.

TV: Noon ET, FSN, YES

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-4, 2-2 Big East): Rodriguez is 16-for-28 from beyond the arc in Big East action but the rest of the team is 19-for-59. Leading scorer Khadeen Carrington (18.9) had 22 points in the loss to Marquette and has hit double figures in each of his 16 contests. Big man Angel Delgado secured a career high-tying 19 boards in the setback, leads the Big East with 12.1 per game and has recorded 10 consecutive double-doubles - the first Pirate to accomplish that feat in 16 seasons.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (11-7, 1-4): Junior Rodney Bullock bounced back from a rough game to score 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the loss to DePaul. His fellow starters combined to hit 9-of-28 shots for the Big East's lowest-scoring team (69.2 points) and third-worst shooting unit (43.7 percent). Freshman guard Alpha Diallo received his first career start in place of Lindsey and shot 1-for-5, dropping his season percentage to 33.9.

TIP-INS

1. Delgado averaged 11 points and 10.5 rebounds to help the Pirates sweep a pair of meetings last season.

2. Friars F Emmitt Holt is averaging 15.7 points over his last three games and tied a season high with three steals versus DePaul.

3. Seton Hall entered Friday ranked 342nd in the country in free-throw shooting (61.1 percent).

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 70, Providence 67