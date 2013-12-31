Seton Hall 81, Providence 80 (2OT): Brian Oliver knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 18 points and Sterling Gibbs came through down the stretch as the visiting Pirates knocked off the Friars in the Big East opener for both teams.

Gibbs hit four free throws in the final nine seconds of the second overtime and finished with 15 points for Seton Hall (10-4, 1-0 Big East), which went 3-15 in the final season of the old Big East last year. Brandon Mobley scored seven of his 16 points in the two overtimes and added six rebounds for the Pirates.

Bryce Cotton scored 23 of his 25 points after halftime as Providence (10-4, 0-1) suffered its first home loss. Tyler Harris contributed 22 points and LaDontae Henton added 12 for the Friars.

Seton Hall was up by four points in the first overtime but Cotton hit a jumper and knocked down a pair of free throws to tie it with 5.9 seconds left before Fuquan Edwin missed a driving layup and could not draw a foul call as time expired. Providence grabbed an 80-77 lead in the second overtime before Gibbs hit two free throws with nine seconds left, the Pirates forced a turnover and Gibbs connected on two more from the stripe with 3.3 seconds to play.

The Friars pulled within 38-36 less than 3 1/2 minutes into the second half when Seton Hall went off on a 9-0 run - capped by a pair of 3-pointers from Oliver - to spread the lead to double figures. The advantage grew to 12 points before Providence began to chip away, tying it when Henton got free for a layup with 34 seconds left before Gibbs missed a final opportunity at the other end, sending the game to overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall F Eugene Teague (concussion) sat out the game after spending some time in the hospital following a hard fall in the Pirates’ last game. … The Pirates narrowed the all-time series to 47-46 and snapped a two-game losing streak to the Friars. … Cotton struggled to 1-of-8 from beyond the arc but Providence stayed in it with a 41-28 rebounding advantage.