Providence 69, Seton Hall 62: LaDontae Henton recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and a pair of steals as the Friars defeated the visiting Pirates in a Big East contest.

Kris Dunn contributed 19 points, eight assists and six steals despite sitting for almost six minutes in the second half with foul trouble for Providence (18-8, 8-5). Tyler Harris registered 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Carson Desrosiers scored eight points for the Friars, who forced 19 turnovers.

Freshman Isaiah Whitehead led the way with 20 points for Seton Hall (15-10, 5-8), which has dropped four straight and eight of its last 11. Leading scorer Sterling Gibbs scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting and Angel Delgado added eight to go along with a game-high 15 rebounds for the Pirates, who shot 36.5 percent from the field.

Henton scored 13 points while Providence grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and held Seton Hall to 30.4 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes for a 32-25 lead. Whitehead drained two 3-pointers as the Pirates pulled within 34-32 early in the second half before Dunn answered with two dunks among three straight baskets.

Dunn picked up his fourth foul and Seton Hall rallied with him on the bench, tying it at 46 on Brandon Mobley’s dunk, but Providence answered with nine of the next 13 points - including six by Henton. The Pirates pulled within three before Dunn, Harris and Desrosiers each made a basket for a 61-52 lead, and the Friars held off a late surge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence’s 7-2 freshman C Paschal Chukwu chipped in with five points, four rebounds and a blocked shot off the bench. … The Friars hold a 50-46 advantage in the series, including a 26-14 mark at home. … Seton Hall was without G Jaren Sina, who left the team earlier in the week. … The Pirates made 19-of-25 free throws while Providence went 17-for-25 from the foul line.