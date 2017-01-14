Providence holds on to beat Seton Hall

Kyron Cartwright converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to break a 61-61 tie with 30.9 seconds left, leading Providence to a 65-61 Big East home win over Seton Hall on Saturday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and was only the second in the last seven for the Friars, whose coach, Ed Cooley, called this game a "must win" for his team. Providence (12-8, 2-4 Big East) then went out and built a 16-point first-half lead, went ahead by seven late and blew both advantages and then pulled it out at the end.

Cartwright, guilty of a bad pass and a long 3-point miss that allowed Seton Hall (12-5, 2-3) to wipe out the late 57-50 lead, scored on a jumper in the lane and then added the free throw.

Seton Hall failed to score the rest of the way, with freshman Myles Powell missing what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer from the left corner with seven seconds left. Rodney Bullock grabbed the rebound and iced the 100th meeting between the schools by hitting the second of two free throws with 6.2 seconds left.

Bullock, who had been slumping, led the Friars with 22 points and Cartwright had 20 and eight assists and Emmitt Holt added 10 points in the win.

Desi Rodriguez, the reigning Big East player of the week, started slowly but finished with 20 points, while conference scoring leader Khadeen Carrington was held to 13 and Angel Delgado notched his 11th straight double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Powell went 1 of 7 from the floor, missing all of his 3-point attempts after coming into the game as Seton Hall's top shooter from behind the arc. Rodriguez was 4 of 7 from 3-point range while the rest of the Pirates -- actually just Carrington and Powell -- were just 2 of 14.

The Friars used a 15-0 run as Seton Hall went scoreless for over five minutes in the first half as Providence took its 16-point lead. But the visitors closed the half on a 10-0 run, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers and eight straight points by Rodriguez. Providence was held without a field goal for over seven minutes bridging the halves.

The win gave Providence a 52-48 edge in the series.

Both teams play Monday as part of the Big East's Martin Luther King Day marathon -- the Pirates visiting No. 3 Villanova and the Friars traveling to Washington for a game with Georgetown.